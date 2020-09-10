This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 10 September 2020
Bohs star rewarded after helping to inspire 4-game winning streak

Danny Grant has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for August.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 1:14 PM
Danny Grant celebrates with his award.
Image: SPORTSFILE
Image: SPORTSFILE

BOHEMIANS WINGER Danny Grant has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month.

The Dalymount Park outfit won all four of their Premier Division matches in August, with Grant an integral player on that run.

The 20-year-old scored the winner against Finn Harps and was also on target in the impressive 2-1 victory over Dundalk, in the process helping to lift them to their current position of second in the table, five points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers with eight games remaining.

“Goals were something that I needed to add to my game,” the Dubliner said upon receiving the award. “I spoke to Keith [Long] and Trevor [Croly] at the start of the year and both agreed that my performances were good but that my end product could be better.

“We’ve worked hard over the break, doing a lot of crossing and finishing. I don’t think I was getting into the right areas enough so they also helped me with my positioning.”

After their positive form, the Gypsies’ title hopes were dealt a blow last weekend amid a 1-0 loss to rivals Shamrock Rovers.

“We can only look after ourselves,” Grant added. “That’s the message from our coaches and we won’t be paying attention to anybody else.

“We’re just aiming to bounce back against Waterford after the loss last week, so that’s all we are concentrating on right now.”

Sligo Rovers’ Ronan Coughlan and Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes were second and third respectively in the voting.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

