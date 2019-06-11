Bohemians U19s qualify for Uefa Youth League for second year running

BOHEMIANS’ U19 SIDE will take part in the Uefa Youth League for the second year running.

Bohemians in Uefa Youth League action last year against against Danish side, FC Midtjylland. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Craig Sexton’s side will compete against Europe’s finest after qualifying through Uefa’s domestic champions path as a result of Atalanta’s progression to the Italian League final.

Since both they and opponents Inter Milan have already qualified for the competition, the Irish domestic champions are next in line to qualify.

“This path involves the domestic youth champions of the 32 best-ranked associations in the 2017 UEFA association coefficient rankings (the same rankings used to decide access to the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League),” as explained by Uefa in last year’s qualification criteria.

Bohemians last season faced Danish side FC Midtjylland in their maiden campaign, losing out 4-2 on aggregate after consecutive 2-1 defeats home and away.

Ali Reghba scored in their second-leg home tie to give the hosts the advantage on away goals, but the Dubliners couldn’t hold on and conceded twice in the second half to crash out of the competition.

Midtjylland went on to beat Manchester United and Roma during their run in Europe before being knocked out by Porto.

