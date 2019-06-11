This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bohemians U19s qualify for Uefa Youth League for second year running

Craig Sexton’s side progress through Uefa’s domestic champions path.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 9:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,757 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4678370

BOHEMIANS’ U19 SIDE will take part in the Uefa Youth League for the second year running.

Dylan Thornton Bohemians in Uefa Youth League action last year against against Danish side, FC Midtjylland. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Craig Sexton’s side will compete against Europe’s finest after qualifying through Uefa’s domestic champions path as a result of Atalanta’s progression to the Italian League final.

Since both they and opponents Inter Milan have already qualified for the competition, the Irish domestic champions are next in line to qualify.

“This path involves the domestic youth champions of the 32 best-ranked associations in the 2017 UEFA association coefficient rankings (the same rankings used to decide access to the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League),” as explained by Uefa in last year’s qualification criteria.

Bohemians last season faced Danish side FC Midtjylland in their maiden campaign, losing out 4-2 on aggregate after consecutive 2-1 defeats home and away.

Ali Reghba scored in their second-leg home tie to give the hosts the advantage on away goals, but the Dubliners couldn’t hold on and conceded twice in the second half to crash out of the competition.

Midtjylland went on to beat Manchester United and Roma during their run in Europe before being knocked out by Porto.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie