Dublin: 19°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Boli Bolingoli leaves Celtic on loan following Covid-19 breach

Neil Lennon was extremely critical of his defender, whose failure to obey quarantine led to the postponement of two games.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 7:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,153 Views 3 Comments
A file photo of Boli Bolingoli.
Image: PA
Image: PA

BOLI BOLINGOLI, WHOSE breach of coronavirus protocols led to two of Celtic’s fixtures being postponed, has left Glasgow to sign for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir FK on a season-long loan.

The left-back flew to Spain and back last month without telling the Hoops then failed to quarantine himself for 14 days as required, before playing against Kilmarnock five days later.

Celtic’s next two Premiership games were shelved as a consequence while boss Neil Lennon said the “maximum sanction” had been meted out to Bolingoli before adding the Belgian’s representatives would look to move him on.

Bolingoli featured 29 times for the Glasgow giants after signing from Rapid Vienna last summer but he has now linked up with the Turkish champions, who say there is an option to make the move a permanent one next summer.

Celtic said on their website: “Boli Bolingoli has joined Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir FK on loan until the end of this season. Everyone at Celtic wishes Bolingoli well during his time at Istanbul Basaksehir FK.”

The defender was given a three-game ban by the Scottish Football Association, with a further two-match penalty suspended until 28 February, as a result of his indiscretion.

Press Association

