Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Bolton faces crisis as home games in doubt and club ordered to keep fans away on safety grounds

The Championship side are scheduled to host Ipswich and Middlesbrough in the coming days.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 7:45 PM
46 minutes ago 1,310 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4573815
The Bolton players reportedly went on strike on Monday.
Image: Dave Howarth
The Bolton players reportedly went on strike on Monday.
The Bolton players reportedly went on strike on Monday.
Image: Dave Howarth

BOLTON WANDERERS’ NEXT two home Championship matches are in doubt after the club was ordered to keep fans out of the stadium on safety grounds.

The regional Safety Advisory Group has placed a prohibition notice on the club, meaning supporters cannot enter the University of Bolton Stadium until it can be proved they can “deliver the matchday operation to the standard required.”

It means the games against Ipswich on 6 April and Middlesbrough on 9 April are under threat.

The EFL said in a statement on Tuesday: “Whilst disappointed, the EFL understands the rationale for the position taken by the SAG at this time. 

However, we still hope the fixtures will take place as planned. We will work with the club and offer them any practical assistance that is available to us in an attempt to find a successful and timely resolution to the issue.”

Bolton told the SAG they are unable to commit to meeting safety requirements prior to a High Court hearing on Wednesday, which is related to unpaid debts.

On Monday, players reportedly refused to train after staff were not paid salaries on time for the second month in a row.

Chairman Ken Anderson confirmed on Tuesday that he has accepted an offer for the club “of less than what I paid, so I am not holding out for a big profit as is continuously and incorrectly bandied around in the media and on social media”.

He also apologised to non-playing staff for the delay over wages, adding: ”Fortunately, they did not choose to go on strike and their loyalty to the club cannot be questioned, unlike the players’ decision, which unfortunately has a negative rather than a positive logic behind it.

“I am not quite sure what the players think striking will achieve.”

Bolton are five points from safety in the Championship, with seven matches remaining.

