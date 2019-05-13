This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bolton to start next season with 12-point deduction following administration

The storied club are taking the step to avoid going out of business.

By The42 Team Monday 13 May 2019, 4:59 PM
45 minutes ago 649 Views No Comments
Bolton Wanderers' crest, on the wall of the University of Bolton Stadium.
Bolton Wanderers' crest, on the wall of the University of Bolton Stadium.
BOLTON WANDERERS WILL start life in League One next season with a 12-point penalty having today entered administration. 

The club appeared in the High Court last week over an unpaid tax bill totalling £1.2 million (€1.38 million), and were given until 22 May to appoint administrators to the club. 

They have today confirmed the appointments of Paul Appleton and Asher Miller of David Rubin & Partners  as administrators, which will result in the club incurring a 12-point penalty from the EFL for next season. 

Bolton, a Premier League club as recently as 2012, were relegated to the third tier this year having finished second-from-bottom in the Championship. 

Per a statement on the club’s website, the appointment of administrators has been made to “ensure the continued existence of the club.”

“It has got to the stage where the Trust could not sit back and allow the club to go into liquidation”, said Paul Appleton.

“Decisive action had to be taken and the Trust believes the decision is in the best interests of Bolton Wanderers.

“Everybody at the club as well as the supporters need a sense of clarity and that is what I will be seeking to provide as quickly as possible.”

Bolton are the first English club to enter administration since Aldershot Town in 2013. 

About the author
The42 Team
