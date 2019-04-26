Bolton players threaten to boycott final two Championship fixtures over unpaid wages

BOLTON WANDERERS PLAYERS have threatened to boycott their final two Championship fixtures of the season unless they’re paid their March wages by the club.

The Lancashire side have been relegated to League One after a campaign of struggle, during which there has been ownership issues.

Current chairman Ken Anderson is set to sell the club to ex-Watford owner Laurence Bassini, but there appears to be a delay in the deal going through.

The financial predicament leaves Wanderers’ game at home to Brentford tomorrow in danger of postponement, while they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on the final day.

Bolton’s pre-match press conference failed to go ahead earlier today and the club’s players subsequently issued a joint-statement on their wage concerns.

It read: “The long running financial crisis at our club has been well documented. As has the fact that we, the playing staff, have yet to receive our March salaries. Five of out coaching staff are also yet to be paid for March.

We have endeavoured to continue our training and playing commitments during this extremely difficult time, with seemingly no resolution in sight.

“We thought that the prospective takeover of the club would provide a solution, but difficulties in completion has left us no further forward.

“This situation is creating mounting mental, emotional and financial burdens for people through no fault of their own. The mental pressure has affected some people to the extent that they feel they are unable to perform their jobs sufficiently.

“These are unprecedented circumstances and are affecting every aspect of our lives, placing great strain on ourselves and our families.

“During this time we have remained patient in hope of some explanation but information from the club has been extremely limited and very confusing. What we have been told changes constantly.

“With deep regret we have decided not to fulfil our remaining fixtures unless we are paid. We understand that this will disappoint our fans and for this we sincerely apologise. We realise this may be seen as drastic action but we feel we have no other options left.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and is not a reaction this this one particular incident. We have suffered numerous issues this season, and recent season [sic]. Brought on by the mismanagement of this club.

“We have been operating in a near untenable environment for some time and it is the accumulation of these issues that have resulted in our decision,” the statement concluded.

