This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bolton players threaten to boycott final two Championship fixtures over unpaid wages

The Lancashire side have been relegated to League One after a campaign of struggle, during which there has been ownership issues.

By Caoimhin Reilly Friday 26 Apr 2019, 4:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,035 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4608368
University of Bolton Stadium.
Image: EMPICS Sport
University of Bolton Stadium.
University of Bolton Stadium.
Image: EMPICS Sport

BOLTON WANDERERS PLAYERS have threatened to boycott their final two Championship fixtures of the season unless they’re paid their March wages by the club.

The Lancashire side have been relegated to League One after a campaign of struggle, during which there has been ownership issues.

Current chairman Ken Anderson is set to sell the club to ex-Watford owner Laurence Bassini, but there appears to be a delay in the deal going through.

The financial predicament leaves Wanderers’ game at home to Brentford tomorrow in danger of postponement, while they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on the final day.

Bolton’s pre-match press conference failed to go ahead earlier today and the club’s players subsequently issued a joint-statement on their wage concerns.

Bolton Wanderers v Ipwich Town - Sky Bet Championship - University of Bolton Stadium Bolton boss Phil Parkinson. Source: Anthony Devlin

It read: “The long running financial crisis at our club has been well documented. As has the fact that we, the playing staff, have yet to receive our March salaries. Five of out coaching staff are also yet to be paid for March.

We have endeavoured to continue our training and playing commitments during this extremely difficult time, with seemingly no resolution in sight.

“We thought that the prospective takeover of the club would provide a solution, but difficulties in completion has left us no further forward.

“This situation is creating mounting mental, emotional and financial burdens for people through no fault of their own. The mental pressure has affected some people to the extent that they feel they are unable to perform their jobs sufficiently.

“These are unprecedented circumstances and are affecting every aspect of our lives, placing great strain on ourselves and our families.

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship - University of Bolton Stadium Laurence Bassini. Source: Clint Hughes

“During this time we have remained patient in hope of some explanation but information from the club has been extremely limited and very confusing. What we have been told changes constantly.

“With deep regret we have decided not to fulfil our remaining fixtures unless we are paid. We understand that this will disappoint our fans and for this we sincerely apologise. We realise this may be seen as drastic action but we feel we have no other options left.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and is not a reaction this this one particular incident. We have suffered numerous issues this season, and recent season [sic]. Brought on by the mismanagement of this club.

“We have been operating in a near untenable environment for some time and it is the accumulation of these issues that have resulted in our decision,” the statement concluded.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie