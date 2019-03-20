This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Troubled Bolton given two weeks to settle debts and avoid winding-up order

Owner Ken Anderson claims he has a potential buyer lined up for the cash-strapped Championship club.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 3:49 PM
It's seven years since the Trotters were relegated from the Premier League.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BOLTON WANDERERS HAVE been given two weeks to settle their debts and avoid a winding-up order after a High Court hearing in London today. 

Bolton were issued with a winding-up petition by British Revenue and Customs in February over an unpaid tax bill of £1.2 million, leaving them in danger of going into administration or liquidation.

They now have two weeks to find a buyer and barrister Hilary Stonefrost, representing the four-time FA Cup winners, told the court the club have a potential buyer lined up.

She asked for a 14-day adjournment to give the club time to complete a sale and settle its debts.

In financial turmoil since their 2012 relegation from the Premier League, this is the sixth time in 16 months that Bolton have defended a winding-up petition due to unpaid tax and VAT.

They won a similar stay of execution in the High Court three years ago to allow previous owner Sports Shield BWFC to complete a last-minute takeover.

Fans calling for Ken Anderson to sell up earlier this year. Source: Martin Rickett

Current owner Ken Anderson paid his players’ February salaries late and the training ground was closed for a day earlier this month because there was no food or drink.

Angry Bolton fans clashed with police during a 5-2 defeat at Wigan last weekend, with Anderson reportedly advised to stay away for his own safety.

Second-bottom Wanderers sit eight points from safety with eight games remaining and are facing relegation to third-tier League One, which would effectively be confirmed if they are hit with the 12-point deduction that comes with a period in administration.

Coventry were the last English professional team to go into administration six years ago.

