This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boost for Man United as Dutch youngster commits despite Barcelona and Juventus interest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Tahith Chong can have a ‘bright future’ at the club.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 12:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,955 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5040056
Dutch winger Tahith Chong.
Dutch winger Tahith Chong.
Dutch winger Tahith Chong.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER believes Tahith Chong can have a “bright future” at Manchester United after the winger signed a new two-year contract.

Chong’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season, with Barcelona and Juventus reportedly interested in securing his signature.

But after his agent announced an impending agreement with United, the club confirmed Chong had committed until 2022 with the option of a further year.

Solskjaer, who gave the player his debut last January, was delighted to secure the 20-year-old’s talents.

“Tahith works extremely hard every day and he is constantly improving,” the manager told United’s official website.

“His performances this season, whether for the first team or U23s, are testament to his hard work, dedication and to his character.

“We are pleased with the progress he has made since he stepped up from the academy and are looking forward to continuing to develop his talent.

“Tahith has great potential. Given his age, ability and work ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United.”

Chong — a 2016 arrival from Feyenoord’s academy — is likewise looking forward to continuing his work with Solskjaer, for whom he has featured 10 times this season.

“When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true,” he said. “It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club.

“I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game.

“The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the world-class players here is fantastic.

“I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie