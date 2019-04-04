This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bord Gais Energy announce new three-year deal as All-Ireland senior hurling sponsors

Their sponsorship will be extended until the end of 2022.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,217 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4576920

BORD GÁIS ENERGY has extended their sponsorship of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship for a further three years.

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Announcement Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell and Tipperary's Seamus Callanan at today's announcement. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

The company were first announced as a sponsor of the senior hurling championship in January 2017 and ahead of their third season involved, the new deal will see them tied in until the end of the 2022 season.

Bord Gáis Energy is one of the GAA’s three featured senior hurling sponsors along with Centra and Littlewoods.

They have a long-standing relationship with the GAA, largely due to their U21 hurling championship involvement and they also sponsor the GAA Legend Tours which take place every summer in Croke Park.

The U21 hurling sponsorship commenced in 2009 and is in place until the end of the 2020 campaign. That grade switches to an U20 format this summer.

GAA President John Horan welcomed the announcement of the new deal.

“I’m delighted to acknowledge today’s announcement of the extension of Bord Gáis Energy’s sponsorship that will take us up to the conclusion of the 2022 GAA Hurling Championship.

“Our relationship with Bord Gáis Energy is a long one, stretching back as it does over a decade with the U21/U20 Hurling Championship but also extending into the GAA Museum where they support our Legends Tour.”

“Our partnership with the GAA, which spans over a decade, also enables us to make a positive difference in communities across the country,” said Bord Gáis Energy Managing Director Catherine O’Kelly.

“These are the communities in which our customers live and work and therefore it is an extremely important part of what we do as an organisation.

“We look forward to our continued relationship with the GAA and to helping to shine a spotlight on the spectacular sport of hurling and its players.”

