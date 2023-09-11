French prosecutors investigating alleged rape of Irish rugby supporter in Bordeaux

FRENCH PROSECUTORS SAID they have opened an investigation today after an Irish rugby supporter reported that she was raped in Bordeaux at the start of the World Cup.

The incident happened late on Saturday in the wake of Ireland’s victory over Romania in the southwestern city, with the victim found by a group of fans from Wales, whose team took on Fiji in the city a day later, prosecutors said.

She then gave evidence at her rented apartment to Gardaí who have been specially deployed to the city to assist French police with Irish fans.

Gardaí told The Journal that they are liaising with local authorities in relation to the alleged incident, but that the investigation is a matter for the French police.

According to the victim’s statements, she was sexually assaulted “by several perpetrators”, who then fled.

Forensic tests are ongoing and images from the area’s CCTV are also being studied in order to find the attackers, prosecutors said.

Written by AFP and posted on TheJournal.ie