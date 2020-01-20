This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 January, 2020
'It's bitter disappointment for Borris-Ileigh, a small club that's had a meteoric rise'

The Tipperary club lost out to Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks yesterday.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 20 Jan 2020, 11:09 AM
58 minutes ago 1,247 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4972216
Borris-Ileigh boss Johnny Kelly.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Borris-Ileigh boss Johnny Kelly.
Borris-Ileigh boss Johnny Kelly.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

FINALLY THE WONDERFUL and stirring journey of Borris-Ileigh through the club championship came to a close yesterday.

All year the north Tipperary club have defied their position as underdogs, first emerging from their county after a 33-year gap. Then they defeated Cork representatives Glen Rovers, overcame reigning Munster kingpins Ballygunner and swept past last year’s All-Ireland finalists St Thomas.

To grasp the Tommy Moore Cup, and emulate the Borris class of ’87, required taking down the current title holders and the historical market leaders in Ballyhale Shamrocks.

They gave it a good shot, summoning the battling qualities that had served them well in reaching the final, but ultimately Borris-Ileigh fell just short.

“Ah sure we’re disappointed obviously, after losing an All-Ireland final there are no easy words,” admitted manager Johnny Kelly.

“At the end of the day we just came up three points (short) in the All-Ireland final against probably the greatest club team in the game and do you know what? I’d love to play it right now again.”

“But you have to actually give credit to Ballyhale. They’re an exceptional club first of all and the fact that they’ve just achieved their eighth All-Ireland final (win), I mean the mind boggles when you think of what they’ve achieved.

“All I can really add is my heartfelt congratulations to Michael Fennelly and all the Ballyhale guys. It’s bitter disappointment for Borris-Ileigh, a small club that’s had a meteoric rise in the last two years. I hope that they gave some value for money over the last number of weeks and again today.”

michael-fennelly-celebrate-after-the-game-with-team-mates-and-the-cup Ballyhale players celebrate their triumph. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kelly admitted that Borris-Ileigh’s shooting left them down, eight wides along with six shots short proving costly.

“At the end of the day it wasn’t so much the wide count or the free count, it was those efforts that dropped short or maybe taken from long distance, on the flip-side Ballyhale were so efficient, probably had a few wides but really were very clinical on the ball and finished well. It’s an area that did cost us.”

paddy-stapleton A dejected Paddy Stapleton after Borris-Ileigh's defeat.

The magnitude of the game did not dull the impact of one Borris-Ileigh player. Attacker Jerry Kelly struck the opening point of the game and that set the tone for a sparkling display by the youngster.

He finished with 0-7 to his credit, six of those struck over from open play and another from a sideline cut.

“Absolutely, Jerry has been very good for us all year, a young fella, 20 years of age, very strong. He comes from a great hurling family and a great pedigree, he put in a great shift for us, particularly in the first half.

jerry-kelly-with-the-first-point-of-the-game Jerry Kelly celebrates hitting over the first point of the game.

“We probably needed more at different stages from certain players but to their eternal credit that’s their first run out for club players in an All-Ireland final. I think the day didn’t get to them. They performed heroically and I can’t compliment them enough.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

