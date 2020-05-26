This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Team News 

Dortmund 

Erling Haaland leads the line for Dortmund, with Jadon Sancho on the bench. Mats Hummels – taken off last weekend with an achilles problem – is fit to start against his old side. 

Bayern Munich 

Here’s the Bayern line-up: there’s no Thiago Alcantara, but there’s plenty of firepower elsewhere, including ex-Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski. 

NO, DON’T ADJUST your glasses or take a 30-mile spin to a local beauty spot, for what you see is true.

It’s a football liveblog here on The42!

It’s the first of these we’ve done in fully 76 days, but sport is beginning to stir again across Europe as everyone is now beginning to emerge blinking into the sun.

Germany are well ahead of the pack and have already completed two rounds of crowdless, socially-distant Bundesliga, which brings us to this evening, and the biggest remaining fixture of the season: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich.

It’s a top-of-the-table clash, with Bayern four points clear at the top having played the same number of games. A win at the Westfalenstadion this evening will allow them take a further stride to an eighth-straight league crown.

Both sides have been pretty much note-perfect since the end of the lockdown, but something will give this evening.

Kick off is at 5.30pm, and you can follow it live here on The42.

