Borussia Dortmund confirm €85 million Sancho deal with Manchester United

BUNDESLIGA SIDE BORUSSIA Dortmund confirmed this morning that they have reached a deal to transfer England forward Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for a fee of €85 million.

“We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed,” said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

More to follow…

