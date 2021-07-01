Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 1 July 2021
Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund confirm €85 million Sancho deal with Manchester United

The 21-year-old attacker is currently on duty with the England squad at the European Championships.

By AFP Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 11:50 AM
39 minutes ago 1,514 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5482458
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.
Image: PA
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.
Image: PA

BUNDESLIGA SIDE BORUSSIA Dortmund confirmed this morning that they have reached a deal to transfer England forward Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for a fee of €85 million.

“We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed,” said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

More to follow… 

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie