Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Monday 29 November 2021
Advertisement

Boston Celtics star to change name to 'Freedom'

Enes Kanter has long been a vocal critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

By AFP Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 11:49 PM
50 minutes ago 833 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5614708
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (file pic).
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ENES KANTER, the Boston Celtics center from Turkey, will change his name to Enes Kanter Freedom when he takes US citizenship on Monday, The Athletic sports website reported.

Kanter, 29, has long been a vocal critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dubbing him the “Hitler of our century” in 2017.

But he hasn’t reserved his criticism for Turkey, condemning the human rights record of China and calling out NBA superstar LeBron James for failing to advocate for Covid-19 vaccines and for his ties to Nike for what he believes is the company’s failure to act regarding the treatment of minorities in China.

“Don’t forget, every time you put those shoes on your feet, or you put that T-shirt on your back, there are so many tears and so much oppression and so much blood behind it all,” Kanter said in a CNN interview charging that “millions” of people from the Uyghur ethnic group are forced to work in factories in “modern day slavery.”

Kanter has denounced Chinese President Xi Jinping as  a “brutal dictator” and condemned his country’s policies in Tibet.

Kanter was drafted third overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2011 NBA draft. He is in his second stint with the Celtics in an NBA career that has also seen him play for the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie