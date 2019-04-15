This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 April, 2019
26.2 miles later, the 2019 Boston Marathon was decided on the finish line

By AFP Monday 15 Apr 2019, 7:40 PM
KENYA’S LAWRENCE CHERANO sprinted to victory in the Boston Marathon on Monday, overhauling Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa in the closing metres to claim a superb win.


In damp, chilly conditions, Cherono, Desisa and Kenneth Kipkemoi broke away from the field over the final few miles as the world’s oldest major marathon reached a thrilling conclusion.

Desisa, the 2013 world champion and two-time Boston Marathon winner, looked to be on course for victory as he kicked for home in the final 200 meters.

But Cherono timed his finish to perfection, overhauling Desisa just a few meters from the tape to claim a magnificent win in an unofficial time of 2:07.58.

