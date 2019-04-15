26.2 miles later, the 2019 Boston Marathon was decided on the finish line

KENYA’S LAWRENCE CHERANO sprinted to victory in the Boston Marathon on Monday, overhauling Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa in the closing metres to claim a superb win.

Lawrence Cherono beats Lelisa Desisa by one second to win Boston Marathon. pic.twitter.com/GdrngBNOlB — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) April 15, 2019

In damp, chilly conditions, Cherono, Desisa and Kenneth Kipkemoi broke away from the field over the final few miles as the world’s oldest major marathon reached a thrilling conclusion.

Desisa, the 2013 world champion and two-time Boston Marathon winner, looked to be on course for victory as he kicked for home in the final 200 meters.

But Cherono timed his finish to perfection, overhauling Desisa just a few meters from the tape to claim a magnificent win in an unofficial time of 2:07.58.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: