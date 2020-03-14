This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
September date set for postponed Boston Marathon

The Boston event follows London in rescheduling the landmark race until after summer.

By AFP Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 5:23 PM
Massachusetts Governer Charlie Baker, centre, bumps elbows with Aaron Michlewitz Mayor Marty Walsh.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

THIS YEAR’S BOSTON Marathon, scheduled for April 20, has been postponed to 14 September due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) announced yesterday.

The 124th edition of the historic race, first contested in 1897, is the world’s oldest annual marathon and typically takes place on the Patriots Day holiday celebrated in Boston and the entire state of Massachusetts.

After Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh decided the race could not proceed as scheduled in April and the BAA said in a statement it “understands the city’s decision.”

“On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area,” said association chief executive Tom Grilk.

“We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials.”

BAA officials have worked with municipal leaders across eight cities and towns where the course for the 26.2-mile event takes place to coordinate plans for 14 September as a new date.

“The BAA’s mission of promoting health through sports, especially running, has guided our organization for more than a century,” Grilk said. “In collaboration with our many partners, we look forward to welcoming the world to Boston in September.”

The delay means it will be an extra five months before Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono will have a chance to defend his 2019 men’s crown and Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia could bid for a repeat in the women’s race.

Cherono probably will have to choose between marathon titles to defend because he also won last year’s Chicago Marathon and that race is scheduled for October 11.

