BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 17 May 2021
Advertisement

Bournemouth earn play-off advantage against Brentford

Danjuma netted in the second half to the delight of around 2,000 Bournemouth fans allowed into Dean Court.

By AFP Monday 17 May 2021, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,460 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5439930
Image: PA
Image: PA

BOURNEMOUTH EARNED A slender advantage in their Championship play-off semi-final against Brentford as Arnaut Danjuma sealed a 1-0 win in the first leg tonight.

Danjuma netted in the second half to the delight of around 2,000 Bournemouth fans allowed into Dean Court after coronavirus restrictions were reduced in England this week.

Bournemouth are bidding for an immediate return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation.

They went into the play-offs in poor form, losing their final three games to finish sixth in the second tier, 10 points behind Brentford.

Cherries boss Jonathan Woodgate claimed his side were the underdogs going into the play-offs.

But now they need only avoid defeat in Saturday’s second leg to reach the final against Barnsley or Swansea, who play their first leg later on Monday.

Brentford are battling to avoid another play-off letdown after decades of failure in the end of season lottery.

Thomas Frank’s team had won four in a row in a 12-match unbeaten run at the end of the regular season, securing a second successive third place finish.

However, Brentford have taken part in a record nine play-off campaigns without winning promotion.

The west London club have lost four play-off finals, including last season’s agonising 2-0 defeat against local rivals Fulham at Wembley.

Bournemouth had the better of a cagey first half and Dominic Solanke headed against the outside of the post from a Lloyd Kelly cross.

Philip Billing skewed wide when the ball fell kindly for the unmarked Bournemouth midfielder in the penalty area.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Brentford keeper David Raya kept out Steve Cook’s header just before half-time, with Ivan Toney on hand to block David Brooks’ follow-up effort.

Bournemouth’s pressure paid off 10 minutes into the second half as Dutch winger Danjuma started and finished a clinical counter-attack.

Danjuma helped dispossess Bees defender Pontus Jansson and, after the ball was worked on by Solanke, he raced on to Brooks’ through pass and slotted past Raya.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie