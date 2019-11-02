This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

King strikes as Bournemouth stun Man United and halt winning form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s slumped to a disappointing defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 2:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,786 Views 21 Comments
https://the42.ie/4876664
Joshua King got the only goal of the game.
Image: Mark Kerton
Joshua King got the only goal of the game.
Joshua King got the only goal of the game.
Image: Mark Kerton

JOSHUA KING STUNNED Manchester United’s form resurgence with the lone goal in a 1-0 win for Bournemouth at a wet and windy Vitality Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men looked to have turned the corner following a morale-boosting run of three consecutive victories in all competitions but their failings on the road returned on Saturday.

Anthony Martial’s presence in the starting XI failed to add potency and King ensured his former club’s long wait for a clean sheet in a Premier League game away game stretched to 11 matches.

The striker was afforded time to skilfully turn and shoot in the 45th minute, his clinical finish lifting the Cherries three points clear of a United side destined to end the weekend in mid-table.

United made a bright start under grey skies as Daniel James set up shooting opportunities for Andreas Pereira and Fred.

After a challenging first 15 minutes, Bournemouth appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty when Ryan Fraser went down under minimal contact from Ashley Young.

VAR approved the decision and decided against intervening following Jefferson Lerma’s nudge on Martial in the opposite box.

United could hardly protest the opener as King chested down Adam Smith’s cross, spun away from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and volleyed through David de Gea’s legs.

The rain relented after half-time, helping Aaron Ramsdale to parry Pereira’s long-range drive, and De Gea likewise had to be alert to block King’s finish when a ball in behind broke kindly.

Solskjaer sent on two teenagers in search of an equaliser and one, Mason Greenwood, went close, but the forward’s volley from Fred’s cross came back off the near post.

What does it mean? Red Devils still searching for fluency

United might have sensed light at the end of the tunnel over the past week but fresh questions about where they are heading will now be asked of manager Solskjaer.

They again looked a team devoid of credible solutions to a robust defence, with Martial and Marcus Rashford unable to provide the answer.

Smith shines on rainy day

Their price tags are wildly different but Bournemouth right-back Smith offered all that might be expected of Wan-Bissaka and then some. Defensively secure, he got forward with purpose and supplied the cross for King’s goal.

Lindelof’s loose marking leaves United exposed

Wan-Bissaka did not cover himself in glory for Bournemouth’s opening goal but Victor Lindelof deserves at least an equal share of the blame. The Sweden international wandered away from the danger area just as the ball was being delivered, outsourcing his defensive duty.

What’s next?

United have two winnable home matches ahead, first against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday and then Brighton and Hove Albion three days later.

Bournemouth are back in action next Saturday, away to Newcastle United.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie