Bournemouth v Luton abandoned: Tom Lockyer 'alert and responsive' after collapsing on pitch

THERE WERE worrying scenes at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon as Luton Town’s captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch, though he is “alert and responsive” according to the latest update on his condition.

The Premier League match was suspended on 65 minutes and eventually abandoned with Lockyer receiving medical attention on the pitch while both sets of players returned to the dressing room.

Lockyer is “alert and responsive” after a long period of treatment, Sky Sports reported following an update from Bournemouth’s staff doctor.

After speaking with both managers, referee Simon Hooper decided to abandon the game with the score at 1-1.

Lockyer was eventually stretchered off, surrounded by the medical team, and taken immediately to hospital.

There was a standing ovation from the crowd, with fans in the Vitality Stadium chanting Lockyer’s name.

After the game, Luton released a statement, which read: “We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved teammate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.

“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time.

“Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family.

“Our thoughts are with him and them all.”

Lockyer also collapsed during Luton’s Championship play-off final win against Coventry at Wembley in May.

The Wales international was taken to hospital and later underwent heart surgery.

The 29-year-old had an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation, a condition the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) describes as causing “an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate”.

