Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 3 May 2022
Scenes of joy as Bournemouth seal promotion to Premier League

Kieffer Moore scored the winner in the 83rd minute to send Scott Parker’s side up.

By AFP Tuesday 3 May 2022, 9:43 PM
45 minutes ago 3,459 Views 2 Comments
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker celebrates winning promotion.
Image: PA
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker celebrates winning promotion.
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker celebrates winning promotion.
Image: PA

BOURNEMOUTH BEAT NOTTINGHAM Forest 1-0 on Tuesday to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League after two seasons in the second-tier Championship.

Kieffer Moore scored the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute as Scott Parker’s side joined champions Fulham in the English top flight next season.

Substitute Moore settled a tension-filled game with a neat finish from a superbly worked free-kick to seal second place.

It was only the Wales international’s third goal of an injury-ravaged Bournemouth career since his January transfer from Cardiff.

“I’m speechless,” said Moore. “When I came here I had one goal and then had the setback straight away, but I had the dream and thankfully it’s come about.”

Forest, who needed a win to leapfrog the Cherries in the table, will now have to try to end their 23-year Premier League exile via the play-offs.

Third-placed Forest and Huddersfield are guaranteed places in the play-offs with one match of the regular season to go, with a clutch of clubs chasing the final two places.

Bournemouth started the game brightly with Philip Billing forcing a good save from Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba in only the fourth minute.

The home side had a huge let off shortly before half-time when goalkeeper Mark Travers brought down Sam Surridge inside the penalty box.

Travers was saved from conceding a penalty by the assistant referee’s offside flag, but TV replays showed Surridge had timed his run to perfection.

The Cherries grew more dominant as the second half wore on and got the goal their efforts deserved seven minutes from time.

Jordan Zemura’s mazy run drew a foul on the edge of the penalty area and Billing rolled a free-kick cleverly into the path of Moore, who coolly fired the ball into the far corner.

The home fans spilled onto the pitch at full-time after their side survived eight long minutes of injury time to seal their top-flight comeback.

