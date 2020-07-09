This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bournemouth denied as Spurs force 103-minute stalemate

Harry Kane, meanwhile, felt he ought to have had a first-half penalty.

By AFP Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 8:25 PM
Howe and Mourinho greet post-match.
Image: Matt Dunham/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Image: Matt Dunham/NMC Pool/PA Wire

EDDIE HOWE AND Bournemouth briefly felt they had grabbed hold of a survival lifeline, but had to settle for a goalless draw against Jose Mourinho’s mid-table Spurs.

Joshua King’s arm was the last thing to touch the ball after Callum Wilson helped it towards the target and Var cut short the 90th minute celebrations.

With a whopping 13 minutes of injury time, Spurs went through the 103-minute match without a shot on target, but felt Var frustration of their own as Harry Kane was denied a first-half penalty after contact with King.

Mourinho’s side have won just once in their last three games and are in danger of missing out on European competition for the first time since the 2009-10 season. On course for their lowest points total since 2011, this has been a season to forget for Tottenham, who have yet to see any significant improvement since Mourinho replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino in November.

Just a year after reaching the Champions League final, they sit in ninth place in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four and far from certain to make next season’s Europa League.

Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal, who are one point and one place above Tottenham, looms as a last chance to save their season.

Bournemouth moved up one place after ending a five-match losing streak, but it is 159 days and nine games since they last won.

Eddie Howe’s men are three points from safety with just four games to avoid relegation.

AFP

