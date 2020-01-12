Rampant Watford climb out of drop zone for the first time this season

WATFORD’S RESURGENCE UNDER Nigel Pearson continued as they won 3-0 at Bournemouth to move out of the Premier League’s bottom three for the first time this season.

Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra earned the Hornets a third successive top-flight win, with Pearson’s side now unbeaten in five matches.

There was a degree of fortune to their opening goal as young Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers chipped straight to Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, who crossed for Doucoure to finish three minutes before half-time.

Watford dominated after the break and doubled their advantage in the 66th minute when Deeney blasted home following more good work from Sarr, with substitute Pereyra hooking in a third goal in stoppage time.

Victory for Pearson’s men plunged Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth further into a relegation battle; the home side are second from bottom, two points off their visitors who sit 17th for the moment.

Aston Villa can overtake Watford should they earn a result against Manchester City this evening.

- Omni