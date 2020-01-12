This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 12 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rampant Watford climb out of drop zone for the first time this season

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra scored to earn the Hornets a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,134 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4962952
Troy Deeney celebrates Watford's second goal.
Troy Deeney celebrates Watford's second goal.
Troy Deeney celebrates Watford's second goal.

WATFORD’S RESURGENCE UNDER Nigel Pearson continued as they won 3-0 at Bournemouth to move out of the Premier League’s bottom three for the first time this season.

Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra earned the Hornets a third successive top-flight win, with Pearson’s side now unbeaten in five matches.

There was a degree of fortune to their opening goal as young Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers chipped straight to Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, who crossed for Doucoure to finish three minutes before half-time.

Watford dominated after the break and doubled their advantage in the 66th minute when Deeney blasted home following more good work from Sarr, with substitute Pereyra hooking in a third goal in stoppage time.

Victory for Pearson’s men plunged Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth further into a relegation battle; the home side are second from bottom, two points off their visitors who sit 17th for the moment.

Aston Villa can overtake Watford should they earn a result against Manchester City this evening.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie