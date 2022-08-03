Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

Carly McNaul secures at least bronze but scales deny 'Irish derby' in semi

Boxing for Sierra Leone in the same division, McNaul’s fellow Irish champ Sara Haghighat-joo was unable to compete in her quarter-final.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 3:22 PM
57 minutes ago 665 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5832008
Carly McNaul (L) celebrating her victory in the previous round.
Image: PA
Carly McNaul (L) celebrating her victory in the previous round.
Carly McNaul (L) celebrating her victory in the previous round.
Image: PA

CARLY MCNAUL HAS guaranteed a first boxing medal for the Northern Irish team at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The seasoned McNaul, 33, was altogether a class above Sri Lanka’s Keshani Hansika, 31, in their 50kg (light-flyweight) quarter-final bout, winning the bout 3-0 on all five judges’ scorecards.

Belfast’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ is now a two-time Commonwealth medalist having won silver at the 2018 Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

McNaul is set to face Uganda’s Teddy Nakimuli in a semi-final on Saturday at 2:30pm. Nakimuli received a bye after her quarter-final opponent, the Canadian-born Sara Haghighat-joo who is representing Sierra Leone, weighed in a tenth of a kilogram (0.2lbs) over the 50kg limit.

Haghighat-joo has claimed that there was a discrepancy between the test scales and the official scales, saying: “the test scales said I was 50.00[kg] bang on, therefore I proceeded to the official scales where it then docked me [0].1 over.”

The 28-year-old said that “nobody would come back to the test scales to verify this” and that “in amateur boxing, once you’re on the official scales, there’s no going back.” Haghighat-joo described the situation as “absolute bullshit” and implored organisers to “get their shit together.”

While her elimination on the scales is great news for Uganda’s Nakimuli — who, like McNaul, is now guaranteed at least a bronze medal — it’s partly disappointing for Irish boxing fans who will be denied what would ostensibly have been an Irish derby between McNaul and Haghighat-joo in the semi-final.

Though the latter is now boxing for Sierra Leone, Haghighat-joo is also the reigning Irish bantamweight champion (as well as a three-time former national champion in her home country of Canada).

The 28-year-old North Vancouver native currently boxes out of St Brigid’s BC in Edenderry, Co. Offaly, and has won back-to-back senior titles in Ireland since marrying a Galway man and relocating to this country several years ago. She edged out the excellent young Dubliner Niamh Fay live on TG4 in the most recent 54kg decider last October.

Unable to box for Canada while living and training in Ireland, Haghighat-joo has previously expressed her wish to represent her country of residence. However, she will instead attempt to reach the Paris Olympics for Sierra Leone while training in Edenderry under esteemed Offaly coach Liam ‘Morley’ Brereton, who has previously worked with the West African country’s national team.

sara-hagighat-jo-celebrates-winning Sara Haghighat-joo celebrating her Irish senior semi-final win over Emma Flannery at the National Stadium last September. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Earlier today, Antrim BC’s Nicole Clyde, 19, fell short of a medal when she was stopped in the third round by India’s two-time Youth world champion Nitu Ghanghas, two years Clyde’s senior, in their 48kg quarter-final.

Team NI have two more boxers in medal action this evening: At 7pm, Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher, one of the stars of the tournament so far who blitzed Brummie home favourite Niall Farrell of England in his last-16 outing, takes on Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in their 57kg quarter.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The 20-year-old Gallagher has already turned the head of professional boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who made his admiration for the Eric Donovan-trained Newtownstewart man public yesterday.

An hour later, comeback kid Éireann Nugent, 30, will make her Commonwealth Games debut in a 70kg quarter-final bout with England’s Jodie Wilkinson.

Belfast’s Nugent returned to the ring this year following an 11-year absence and, after an assessment, earned selection for the travelling party to Birmingham.

Northern Ireland will also have several more boxers competing for medals in the coming days, including Olympic bronze medalist Aidan Walsh of Belfast and world champion Amy Broadhurst of Dundalk, the latter of whom qualifies to represent Team NI through her father, Tony.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie