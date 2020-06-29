This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saracens captain Barritt extends deal to include Leinster quarter-final

The 33-year-old hopes to finish on a high with the Championship-bound club.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 29 Jun 2020, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 1,505 Views 3 Comments
SARACENS CAPTAIN BRAD Barritt has extended his contract until the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, meaning he will be available for the club’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Leinster in September.

There had been speculation that the 33-year-old would end his time with Saracens this summer but the inside centre has agreed to play on until Mark McCall’s men have finished their 2019/20 campaigns in the Premiership and Champions Cup.

brad-barritt-tackled-by-johnny-sexton-and-luke-mcgrath Barritt in action against Leinster in last season's Champions Cup final. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

His presence for the eagerly-anticipated Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster, which is now set for the weekend of 18/19/20 September, is a major boost for Saracens. 

McCall’s men have lost second row Will Skelton to La Rochelle, scrum-half Ben Spencer to Bath, fullback Matt Gallagher to Munster, and prop Titi Lamositele to Montpellier since their relegation from the Premiership was confirmed. Wales international Liam Williams moved home to Scarlets earlier this year.

Meanwhile, openside Ben Earl and fullback Max Malins have joined Bristol on season-long loans, while hooker Jack Singleton [Gloucester], lock Nick Isiekwe [Northampton], and centres Alex Lozowksi [Montpellier] and Nick Tompkins [Dragons] have also agreed to similar year-long moves before returning to the club.

Fullback Alex Goode and lock George Kruis have signed deals with Japanese clubs but the new Top League season is not due to begin until early 2021, meaning they could be available for Saracens against Leinster.

Last week, 37-year-old scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth agreed a short-term deal to remain with Saracens through until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Leading England internationals Maro Itoje, Mako Vunipola, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George have all opted to stay with Saracens despite the club’s relegation into the 2020/21 Championship due to salary cap breaches.

Wales international scrum-half Aled Davies, experienced Scotland lock Tim Swinson, promising ex-Scotland U20 second row Callum Hunter-Hill, USA international out-half Will Hooley, and former England U20 centre Harry Sloan have all joined Saracens this summer.

Having captain Barritt sign on for another few months is a big boost for McCall and co. as they aim to upset Leinster in that European quarter-final.

“I’m excited and delighted to announce that I’ve signed a contract extension until the end of the 2019/20 season,” said Barritt.

“But I’m also sadly going to announce that this will be my last season with Saracens. I have had an incredible stay here of 12 years.

“There have been so many memories, so many experiences, but sadly all good things must come to an end.

“I’m immensely excited to finish off the season. To still have the Champions Cup as a goal and focus point for us is immensely exciting.

“I also want to hopefully sign off on a positive note and enjoy these last few months as a Saracen.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

