Premier League legend Friedel loses job after woeful start to MLS season

THE NEW ENGLAND Revolution sacked head coach Brad Friedel on Thursday following the team’s dismal start to the Major League Soccer season.

Friedel became the third manager to be fired this season after the Revs crashed to a humiliating 5-0 loss to the Chicago Fire on Wednesday.

The defeat left New England rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with eight points from 12 games.

Friedel, the former Liverpool, Tottenham and United States international goalkeeper, took over at New England in 2017.

However, the 47-year-old struggled to build a winning team with the Revolution, accumulating only 12 wins against 21 defeats with 13 draws.

Wednesday’s drubbing in Chicago left New England with the worst defensive record in the MLS this season.

So far, the Revolution have leaked 30 goals in 12 games.

A club statement said assistant coach Mike Lapper would take over on a caretaker basis until a permanent replacement is identified and hired.

Friedel’s dismissal comes just two days after FC Cincinnati fired head coach Alan Koch on Tuesday with the team just one place ahead of New England at the foot of the Eastern Conference table.

Last week, Anthony Hudson became the first head coaching casualty of the MLS season when he was axed by the Colorado Rapids.

