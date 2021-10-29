Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

Ulster hooker Roberts's remarkable rise continues as he's drafted into Wales squad to replace Owens

The 25-year-old joined Rainey Old Boys in Division 2B of the All-Ireland League in 2017, and in four years has worked his way into the Welsh fold.

By Gavan Casey Friday 29 Oct 2021, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,070 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5587310
Brad Roberts in action for Ulster against Benetton earlier this season.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Brad Roberts in action for Ulster against Benetton earlier this season.
Brad Roberts in action for Ulster against Benetton earlier this season.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER HOOKER BRAD Roberts has been called into Wayne Pivac’s Wales squad ahead of tomorrow’s clash with New Zealand.

Roberts is drafted in to replace Wales’ first-choice hooker Ken Owens, who withdrew from the starting XV to face the All Blacks yesterday with a back injury, just minutes after the team was officially announced.

Ryan Elias will start at hooker for the Welsh in Owens’ stead, with Cardiff’s Kirby Myhill promoted to the bench.

Roberts has made 10 appearances for Ulster, most recently scoring a try against Connacht during Saturday’s defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

The 25-year-old was born and raised in South Africa but qualifies to play for Wales through his paternal grandmother, and once upon a time played in the Welsh Premiership.

Having initially tried in Wales before moving back home for a couple of years where he missed out on a contract with the Sharks, Roberts relocated to Ireland in 2017 in pursuit of a professional rugby career. He began playing with the Magherafelt-based Rainey Old Boys, whom he helped gain promotion to Division 2A of the All-Ireland League during his second season in 2018/19.

He was initially drafted in as injury cover by Ulster towards the end of last year, making five appearances off the bench in the Pro14. He has since been rewarded with a full contract by the northern province, and is signed until next year.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

His form for Ulster in the United Rugby Championship this season has now been rewarded with an international call-up by Wales, the land of his father’s mother.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ first URC blocks and look ahead to November for the Ireland men’s and women’s teams on The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie