This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England's Shields a World Cup concern after training camp injury

The Wasps forward injured his foot last week and has returned to England for further assessment.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 5:15 PM
24 minutes ago 317 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4746559
Shields in training with England earlier this month.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Shields in training with England earlier this month.
Shields in training with England earlier this month.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRAD SHIELDS FACES a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the World Cup after the England forward suffered a foot ligament injury last week.

Shields sustained the injury during England’s training camp in Treviso and has returned home for further assessment, but initial reports suggest he will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

England have called up uncapped Harlequins forward Alex Dombrand to their extended panel after he enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premiership, with Eddie Jones due to name his final 31-man World Cup squad on 12 August.

Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs wing Jack Nowell has returned home to England for a ‘routine surgical review of his ankle’ after he suffered the injury during the Premiership final against Saracens in June. 

The winger has left camp to continue his rehabilitation away from the squad.

England face Wales [11 August] and Ireland [24 August] at Twickenham and Italy [6 September] in Newcastle as part of their World Cup preparations, as well as an away fixture against Wales [17 August].

The 2003 World Cup champions get their campaign underway against Tonga on 22 September before further pool games against USA, Argentina and France. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie