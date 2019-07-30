England's Shields a World Cup concern after training camp injury

BRAD SHIELDS FACES a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the World Cup after the England forward suffered a foot ligament injury last week.

Shields sustained the injury during England’s training camp in Treviso and has returned home for further assessment, but initial reports suggest he will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

England have called up uncapped Harlequins forward Alex Dombrand to their extended panel after he enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premiership, with Eddie Jones due to name his final 31-man World Cup squad on 12 August.

Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs wing Jack Nowell has returned home to England for a ‘routine surgical review of his ankle’ after he suffered the injury during the Premiership final against Saracens in June.

The winger has left camp to continue his rehabilitation away from the squad.

England face Wales [11 August] and Ireland [24 August] at Twickenham and Italy [6 September] in Newcastle as part of their World Cup preparations, as well as an away fixture against Wales [17 August].

The 2003 World Cup champions get their campaign underway against Tonga on 22 September before further pool games against USA, Argentina and France.

