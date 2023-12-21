Cork City boss delighted to sign 'excellent young goalkeeper' from England

CORK CITY MANAGER Tim Clancy revealed that Brad Wade has been a long-term target of his as he welcomed the “excellent young goalkeeper” to Turner’s Cross.

Wade, 23, came up through Rochdale’s youth system and will join City in January from non-league Guiseley AFC, subject to a medical and international clearance.

Clancy explained: “Brad was on my radar when I was at St. Pat’s and we wanted to bring him in there, but something fell through on the deal.

“He was a very good young goalkeeper when I looked at him 12 months ago and he has played games and gained experience since then.

“We are delighted to be bringing him in to the club; he is an excellent young goalkeeper, we have high hopes for him and can’t wait to get working with him.”

Wade described his move to the League of Ireland as “a really good opportunity” as he bids to help City gain promotion back to the Premier Division at the first time of asking.

“The manager has explained what his ambitions are for the club for the coming season and I am excited by the opportunity.

“We want to have a good season and get the club back to where it should be, so we will be looking to hit the ground running in the new year.

“I will be coming over in advance of pre-season starting to get myself settled and meet up with everyone, and I just cannot wait to get going.”