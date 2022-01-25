Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 25 January 2022
Advertisement

Ulster and Wales hooker Roberts to join Dragons on long-term contract

The 26-year-old will be heading back to Wales this summer.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,600 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5664060
Bradley Roberts in action for Ulster.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Bradley Roberts in action for Ulster.
Bradley Roberts in action for Ulster.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER AND WALES hooker Bradley Roberts has signed a long-term contract to join the Dragons this summer.

Roberts, who is currently part of the Wales squad for the Six Nations championship, will be returning to Wales after previously spending a season with RGC in the Welsh Premiership.

The 26-year-old made his international debut for Wales against South Africa in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series. He was born and raised in South Africa but qualifies to play for Wales through his paternal grandmother.

Roberts initially tried in Wales before moving back home for a couple of years where he missed out on a contract with the Sharks. He then moved to Ireland in 2017 to pursue professional rugby career, beginning with the Magherafelt-based Rainey Old Boys, whom he helped gain promotion to Division 2A of the All-Ireland League during his second season in 2018/19.

He was initially drafted in as injury cover by Ulster towards the end of 2020 and was later rewarded with a full contract.

“I’m really excited by the challenge ahead of me,” Roberts told the Dragons website.

“It’s a new opportunity and, after only a few seasons at this level, I’m determined to keep moving forward.

“I spoke to Dean about the Dragons and it’s a young group that are building for the future. I’m eager to add to that and be a part of that journey.

“The move to Dragons means I can also keep pushing to be part of the Wales set-up. I’ve only just started with that, and I want to add to those experiences.

“I’m looking forward to linking up with the Dragons, but for now my focus remains on Ulster, the next few months with Wales and a strong end to this season.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Director of Dragons Rugby Dean Ryan added:

“We’re really pleased that Bradley will join us and that he sees Dragons as the right environment for him to keep improving,” said Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby.

“Bradley obviously has international aspirations, as he makes the return to Wales, and we look forward to him competing for selection from next season.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie