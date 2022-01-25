Ulster and Wales hooker Roberts to join Dragons on long-term contract

ULSTER AND WALES hooker Bradley Roberts has signed a long-term contract to join the Dragons this summer.

Roberts, who is currently part of the Wales squad for the Six Nations championship, will be returning to Wales after previously spending a season with RGC in the Welsh Premiership.

The 26-year-old made his international debut for Wales against South Africa in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series. He was born and raised in South Africa but qualifies to play for Wales through his paternal grandmother.

Roberts initially tried in Wales before moving back home for a couple of years where he missed out on a contract with the Sharks. He then moved to Ireland in 2017 to pursue professional rugby career, beginning with the Magherafelt-based Rainey Old Boys, whom he helped gain promotion to Division 2A of the All-Ireland League during his second season in 2018/19.

He was initially drafted in as injury cover by Ulster towards the end of 2020 and was later rewarded with a full contract.

“I’m really excited by the challenge ahead of me,” Roberts told the Dragons website.

“It’s a new opportunity and, after only a few seasons at this level, I’m determined to keep moving forward.

“I spoke to Dean about the Dragons and it’s a young group that are building for the future. I’m eager to add to that and be a part of that journey.

“The move to Dragons means I can also keep pushing to be part of the Wales set-up. I’ve only just started with that, and I want to add to those experiences.

“I’m looking forward to linking up with the Dragons, but for now my focus remains on Ulster, the next few months with Wales and a strong end to this season.”

Director of Dragons Rugby Dean Ryan added:

“We’re really pleased that Bradley will join us and that he sees Dragons as the right environment for him to keep improving,” said Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby.

“Bradley obviously has international aspirations, as he makes the return to Wales, and we look forward to him competing for selection from next season.”

