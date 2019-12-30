This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brady bemoans 'bad mistakes' after Patriots are condemned to first wildcard game in a decade

The Super Bowl champions suffered a shock loss to Miami Dolphins.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Dec 2019, 11:08 AM
1 hour ago 1,754 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4949897
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

TOM BRADY LAMENTED “bad mistakes” after reigning NFL Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots squandered the AFC second seed and dropped down to the wildcard game for the first time in a decade.

The Patriots sensationally blew a first-round bye for the playoffs yesterday when they were upstaged by the Miami Dolphins 27-24 in Week 17.

New England conceded a touchdown with 24 seconds remaining as they suffered their first home loss to the Dolphins since 2008 and were pipped by the Kansas City Chiefs for the number two seed.

The Patriots will now contest a wildcard game for the first time since 2009 and star quarterback Brady told reporters: “We didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing and it ended up costing us. Just too many bad mistakes.

“I think we’ve got to think about trying to win one game and not think about many things other than that. So, we didn’t play the way we were capable. We got beat, and now we’ve got to play next week and we’ve got to play a lot better next week.”

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

“It was a great chance for us to not play next week,” Brady added. “So, we didn’t take advantage of it. We just didn’t play good enough and we all wish we would have done a better job. Certainly I do.”

Brady finished the game 16 of 29 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

“I could always do things better,” Brady said. “So, I don’t think there’s any one particular thing other than obviously I hate turning the ball over, but I just don’t think we did a good enough job. I certainly didn’t do a good enough job. We’ve got to do better next week.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick added: “There’s obviously not too much to say. Obviously, we didn’t do anything well enough today to deserve to win.”

