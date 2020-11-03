Brady and Buccaneers scrape past struggling New York Giants

Tom Brady looks to throw during the first half against the Giants.

Tom Brady looks to throw during the first half against the Giants.

THE NEW YORK Giants were unable to convert a two-point attempt in the dying seconds as they went down to the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-23.

After the Giants took a 14-6 lead into the second half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady finally managed to find the end zone in the third, connecting with Rob Gronkowski to put the visitors ahead by one.

New York, with just one win in seven games coming into the clash, then hit back with a field goal to retake the lead, before an eight-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Mike Evans gave Tampa Bay a five-point buffer.

A Ryan Succop field goal stretched the Buccaneers’ lead out to 25-17, leaving Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just over two minutes to keep the hosts alive.

Jones saved his best form of the game for last, spurring a 70-yard drive which ended in a touchdown pass to Golden Tate with 28 seconds left.

Unfortunately their two-point conversion failed, leaving the Giants with a seventh defeat of the season as Tampa Bay improved to 6-2.

