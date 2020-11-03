BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 3 November 2020
Advertisement

Brady and Buccaneers scrape past struggling New York Giants

Tom Brady threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-23 win.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 8:11 AM
8 minutes ago 105 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5253195
Tom Brady looks to throw during the first half against the Giants.
Image: Corey Sipkin/AP
Tom Brady looks to throw during the first half against the Giants.
Tom Brady looks to throw during the first half against the Giants.
Image: Corey Sipkin/AP

THE NEW YORK Giants were unable to convert a two-point attempt in the dying seconds as they went down to the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-23.

After the Giants took a 14-6 lead into the second half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady finally managed to find the end zone in the third, connecting with Rob Gronkowski to put the visitors ahead by one.

New York, with just one win in seven games coming into the clash, then hit back with a field goal to retake the lead, before an eight-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Mike Evans gave Tampa Bay a five-point buffer.

A Ryan Succop field goal stretched the Buccaneers’ lead out to 25-17, leaving Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just over two minutes to keep the hosts alive.

Jones saved his best form of the game for last, spurring a 70-yard drive which ended in a touchdown pass to Golden Tate with 28 seconds left.

Unfortunately their two-point conversion failed, leaving the Giants with a seventh defeat of the season as Tampa Bay improved to 6-2.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie