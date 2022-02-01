Seven-time Super Bowl winner and NFL icon Tom Brady officially retires

ICONIC QUARTERBACK TOM Brady has confirmed he is officially retiring from football after 22 seasons in which he won a historic seven Super Bowl titles.

Reports of the 44-year-old’s retirement emerged on Saturday, with the NFL Twitter account and TB12 Sports, the fitness and training company set up by Brady and his personal trainer Alex Guerrero, among those posting the news, though TB12 Sports quickly deleted its tweet.

The veteran, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before adding another with Tampa Bay last year, has now confirmed the news in a lengthy statement posted on social media.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said.

“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”