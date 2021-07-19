Real Madrid's Spain midfielder rejoins AC Milan on two-year loan deal

Brahim Diaz in action for AC Milan earlier this year.

REAL MADRID’S SPAIN midfielder Brahim Diaz has signed a two-year loan deal with AC Milan, both clubs announced on Monday.

“AC Milan are delighted to announce the signing of Brahim Abdelkader Diaz from Real Madrid on a temporary basis for two years,” the Serie A runners-up confirmed.

“The contract ties the football player to the Rossoneri Club until 30 June 2023.”

Diaz spent three seasons with Manchester City before joining Madrid in June 2019 for €17 million.

He scored two goals in 21 games in Madrid before joining Milan last season on loan, scoring seven goals in 39 appearances for the northern Italian outfit.

The 21-year-old takes over the number 10 jersey from Hakan Calhanoglu who has joined Serie A champions Inter Milan as a free agent.

