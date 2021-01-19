Ireland underage international Kavanagh joins Bray on season-long loan from Shamrock Rovers

Brandon Kavanagh in action for the Hoops.

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE announced a deal to bring Brandon Kavanagh to the club on a season-long loan.

It represents a major coup as the 20-year-old midfielder is seen as one of the best young prospects in the country.

An Ireland U19 international, Kavanagh gained first-team experience with the Hoops in 2018 and 2019 but spent last season in the First Division with their ‘B’ team.

He was shortlisted for the PFAI’s Young Player of the Year and First Division Player of the Year.

The Seagulls finished runners-up in the First Division under Gary Cronin in 2020, losing out to Galway United in the play-off semi-final.