BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

Ireland underage international Kavanagh joins Bray on season-long loan from Shamrock Rovers

The 20-year-old midfielder was shortlisted for the PFAI’s Young Player of the Year and First Division Player of the Year last season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 3:17 PM
52 minutes ago 789 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5329296
Brandon Kavanagh in action for the Hoops.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Brandon Kavanagh in action for the Hoops.
Brandon Kavanagh in action for the Hoops.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE announced a deal to bring Brandon Kavanagh to the club on a season-long loan. 

It represents a major coup as the 20-year-old midfielder is seen as one of the best young prospects in the country. 

An Ireland U19 international, Kavanagh gained first-team experience with the Hoops in 2018 and 2019 but spent last season in the First Division with their ‘B’ team. 

He was shortlisted for the PFAI’s Young Player of the Year and First Division Player of the Year.

The Seagulls finished runners-up in the First Division under Gary Cronin in 2020, losing out to Galway United in the play-off semi-final. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie