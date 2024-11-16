Will play-off final deliver one last bit of drama in season of the LOI underdog?

DROGEHDA UNITED CAN name the same starting XI from last Sunday’s FAI Cup final triumph in today’s promotion/relegation play-off against Bray Wanderers.

With that in mind, should they perform with the same zeal, then Kevin Doherty’s side will surely retain their Premier Division status.

If only it was that simple.

The challenge for Doherty prior to the 2-0 win over Derry City was tapping into the emotion and significance of the occasion in his players’ careers and ensuring they could rise rather than wilt on the biggest stage.

The high that followed has, somehow, needed to be dulled in order to sharpen focus for a task that may not hold anywhere near as much significance in another 30 years as today’s game.

Indeed, Bray’s Cup-winning side of 1999 was celebrated on the pitch at half-time on Sunday to mark the Silver Jubilee of their trilogy with Finn Harps.

Still, in the short-term, the outcome today could alter the future of the club.

Glory was on the line last week, now it’s survival, and if Drogheda can end this season with their top-flight status that cocktail of jubilation and relief will be potent.

Prize money from European qualification for 2025 will be in the region of €500,000. If they are still in the Premier Division, then new owners Trivela Group’s plans to press ahead with a full-time playing squad will have to be sped up.

Cork City romped to the First Division title this season as a full-time outfit and will be confident of avoiding relegation.

Bray may well be in a different kind of position but they have put themselves within one game of joining a division that is set to be even more competitive in 2025.

They finished fifth in the second tier and edged out UCD and Athlone Town to reach the play-off series decider.

A two-goal comeback against the Midlanders led to an even more dramatic penalty shootout win, former Republic of Ireland underage goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran coming to the fore.

Bray boss Paul Heffernan was at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday and was as impressed as everyone else with the manner in which Drogheda set-up to contain Derry and then cause trouble on the break or with set-pieces.

“The players have battled against UCD and Athlone to get us to where we are now,” he said.

“Every team in the First Division fights to get to this stage of the season. We want to put in our best performance in. Hopefully, that may be enough to get a positive result”.

Even if the Boynesiders will have more of the ball and have more of an onus to create from free play, Shane Farrell’s delivery from corners and free kicks could again prove crucial.

The front two of Douglas James Taylor and Frantz Pierrot showed the variation in their play against the Candystripes while Darragh Markey put it one of the best performances of his career in midfield.

The emotion that flowed and the celebrations that were enjoyed are now the main cloud hanging over Doherty and his players. They were back in training the day after winning the FAI Cup for a recovery session in the afternoon and the squad were then presented with a detailed plan of action to ensure they are not the ones on the wrong end of an underdog story against Bray.

Doherty and his assistant Daire Doyle had been prepping for this play-off in the background while simultaneously masterminding last weekend’s success.

They were at Dalymount for the semi-final between Athlone and Bray and would have watched the eventual winners show resilience and belief to comeback from two goals down.

Their equaliser came in the 92nd minute, so there would be no surprise at all if this dramatic season is decided with a moment at the very death.

Drogheda won the cup and outsiders Shelbourne won the Premier Division title. Will the play-off final deliver one last moment in the season for the underdog?

Live: Bray Wanderers v Drogheda United, Virgin Media Two, 2pm.