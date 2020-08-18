This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Bray edge Shamrock Rovers II to go third

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 10:40 PM
A general view of the Carlisle Grounds (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BRAY WANDERERS moved up to third in the First Division table this evening, after beating Shamrock Rovers II 1-0.

21-year-old Ryan Graydon, who joined the club from Bohemians back in February, got the only goal of the game in the 20th minute, with a deflected overhead kick.

The Seagulls are now just a point behind Drogheda in second, and six points off leaders Cabinteely.

The Hoops, meanwhile, sit eighth, having picked up only five points so far this season.

Meanwhile, in the night’s other First Division game, Cobh Ramblers beat Wexford 4-0, to leapfrog above them into sixth.

Goals from David Hurley, Cork City loanee Darragh Crowley and Lee Molloy meant the hosts had the game effectively wrapped up by half-time, before Molloy then added a fourth in the dying stages.

About the author
The42 Team

