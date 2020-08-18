Bray edge Shamrock Rovers II to go third

BRAY WANDERERS moved up to third in the First Division table this evening, after beating Shamrock Rovers II 1-0.

21-year-old Ryan Graydon, who joined the club from Bohemians back in February, got the only goal of the game in the 20th minute, with a deflected overhead kick.

The Seagulls are now just a point behind Drogheda in second, and six points off leaders Cabinteely.

The Hoops, meanwhile, sit eighth, having picked up only five points so far this season.

Meanwhile, in the night’s other First Division game, Cobh Ramblers beat Wexford 4-0, to leapfrog above them into sixth.

Goals from David Hurley, Cork City loanee Darragh Crowley and Lee Molloy meant the hosts had the game effectively wrapped up by half-time, before Molloy then added a fourth in the dying stages.