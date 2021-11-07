Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kavanagh's stunner sends Bray past Galway and into First Division play-off decider

An excellent first-half team goal was enough to see Gary Cronin’s side prevail on the road.

By Cian O'Connell Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 7:28 PM
21-year-old Brandon Kavanagh was Bray's hero tonight.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway United 0
Bray Wanderers 1

Cian O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

BRANDON KAVANAGH’S DELIGHTFUL first-half goal guided Bray Wanderers into the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off decider.

Kavanagh’s seventh goal of a productive campaign was the decisive blow in the west of Ireland as Gary Cronin’s outfit prevailed.

Defensively solid and well organised, Cronin’s charges remain hopeful of bringing top-flight football back to the Carlisle Grounds.

Kavanagh’s splendid 21st-minute contribution ensured Bray hit the front at a packed Eamonn Deacy Park:

Richie O’Farrell and Darren Craven were involved in the build up with the excellent Kavanagh rifling a brilliant goal from outside the area.

Buoyed up by Kavanagh’s intervention, Bray came close again when Conor Clifford, anchoring the midfield impressively, drilled wide from distance.

United, though, crafted a couple of opportunities before the break as Mikie Rowe had a 33rd minute effort saved by Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Brian Maher.

A minute later Wilson Waweru’s attempt struck the crossbar as United came close to restoring parity on home turf.

After the restart Ruairi Keating forced another stop from Maher, but Bray, with Andrew Quinn and Aaron Barry effective at the back, continued to frustrate the locals.

Kavanagh had delivered the critical blow on an important evening for Bray, who furiously celebrated a hard-earned win Corribside.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Gorman, Brouder (Nugent, 60), Walsh (Murphy, 84); McCormack, Boylan (Doherty, 72), Hurley; Rowe (Cunningham, 84), Waweru, Keating.

Bray Wanderers: Maher; Byrne, Quinn, Barry, Barnett (Jones, 70); Graydon (Thompson, 80), Clifford, O’Farrell, Craven (Lovic, 68); Kavanagh; Doyle (Shaw, 70).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.

