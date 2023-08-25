WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies at the age of 36

BRAY WYATT, THE three-time WWE world champion, has died aged 36.

The wrestler, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, had an undisclosed health issue that kept him out of the ring since February.

His death was announced by Triple H, a WWE legend and the company’s chief content officer, on Twitter and was described as “unexpected”.

He wrote: “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

The WWE said in a statement: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, 24 August, at age 36.”

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017.

“From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to his enthralling time as “The Fiend,” Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

“WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”