This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw

Tite is not too concerned by the disappointing performance.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 12:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,276 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4558058
Brazil coach Tite.
Brazil coach Tite.
Brazil coach Tite.

BRAZIL COACH TITE urged supporters to not panic after Saturday’s embarrassing 1-1 draw with Panama, adamant a drop in standard is “normal” when young players are given opportunities.

Although Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil a first-half lead with his maiden international goal, Panama hit back after the interval with an equaliser that should not have stood due to scorer Adolfo Machado being offside.

Brazil piled pressure on towards the end, but they failed to find the winner to mask a generally disappointing performance.

Tite is not particularly concerned, however, suggesting he expected a less complete performance having called up several younger players.

“What do we establish at this stage now? We gave young people opportunities,” Tite told reporters.

“It was a bad result, and the first half was below our expectations. After half-time there were some adjustments we made.

At the interval we were able to reorganise and we then went to a level of normality, but the first half was below expectations.

“It’s normal. Today we had a defensive line with [Eder] Militao and [Alex] Telles. This is the stage we are in.

“When we go to the Copa America, then I make the best choices. My expectation was to be a bit more creative, but I also have to accept that the midfield is going to make errors.

“I have to make these modifications so that the game can have a creative process with the forwards.

The supporters are there to listen, to understand, to be annoyed by the result. Normally that’s the way it is.

“If I am a fan, I want to win against Panama. We have to understand the context, just as we have to understand the construction of the team.

“We will extend opportunities to the emerging players, because soon I will not have any more chances to do so.”

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie