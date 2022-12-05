Membership : Access or Sign Up
'We have to be careful because various people will say it was disrespectful'

Neymar reveals injury fear as Brazil boss Tite admits celebrations cannot overstep the mark.

1 hour ago 3,619 Views 3 Comments
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (second left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal.
Image: PA

BRAZIL SUPERSTAR NEYMAR admitted he feared his participation in the Qatar World Cup could be over after he sustained an ankle injury in their opening match against Serbia.

The 30-year-old missed his side’s last two group games before making a scoring return from the penalty spot in their 4-1 last-16 thrashing of South Korea.

“I was afraid of not being able to play in this World Cup again but I had all the support of my friends and family and I tried to find strength where I could not find it,” said Neymar.

“I did not feel any pain in my ankle. I think my performance went very well and I’m very content, but that said I think we can always improve and that’s what I will try to do.”

Brazil coach Tite denied suggestions that he may have shown a lack of respect to his team’s opponents after joining Richarlison in a celebratory dance on the touchline during the first period.

Roy Keane was among those who slammed the celebration but Tite insisted it had been pre-planned and was not aimed at mocking the South Koreans.

“I said (to Richarlison) if you show it to me I’ll do it, but we have to be careful because various people will say it was disrespectful,” said Tite.

“I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted as anything less than a sense of happiness for the goal and for the result, and not that we were disrespecting our opponent which was not the case.”

