Sunday 9 June, 2019
Cristiane hits hat-trick as Brazil ease past Jamaica in World Cup opener

The 34-year-old becomes the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup.

By AFP Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 5:07 PM
21 minutes ago 465 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4674966

CRISTIANE SCORED A hat-trick to ensure Brazil barely missed injured star Marta and opened their Women’s World Cup campaign by brushing aside Jamaica 3-0 in Grenoble on Sunday.

Cristiane started in place of Marta, who has not recovered from a thigh injury.

Brazil v Jamaica - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Group C - Stade des Alpes Cristiane celebrates with her team-mates after scoring against Jamaica. Source: Imago/PA Images

The 34-year-old, collecting her 139th cap, headed in the opener after 15 minutes, scooped a rebound over the line after 54 minutes and curled a free-kick in off the underside of the bar after 64 minutes.

While Jamaica’s pace sometimes troubled the Brazilian defence, Brazil could have won by more.

Reggae Girlz goalkeeper Sydney Schneider made a string of good saves including a dive to gather Andressa’s weak 38th-minute penalty.

Formiga, appearing in a record seventh World Cup and, at 41 years and 98 days the oldest woman to play in the competition, controlled midfield.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Daiane, who had flown in from Brazil on Friday to replace injured Erika, came on in the 76th minute.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

