'I don’t like hearing evil lies... The haters who keep giving hate, go and do something else'

Brazil boss Tite launches scathing attack on his own “haters” for spreading fake news regarding the fitness of Gabriel Jesus.

1 hour ago 2,791 Views 0 Comments
Brazil boss Tite.
Image: William Volcov

NEYMAR COULD RETURN for Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie with South Korea but national team boss Tite launched a scathing attack on his own “haters” for spreading fake news regarding the fitness of Gabriel Jesus.

An ankle injury saw Neymar miss group stage matches with Switzerland and Cameroon but he is back in training and will be involved in Monday’s knockout fixture if he comes through their final session with no concerns.

It is a different story for Jesus, who started Friday’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon only to sustain a knee injury which will rule him out of the rest of the tournament in Qatar following the results of a scan on Saturday.

Asked during his pre-match press conference if Jesus already had an issue with his knee prior to the World Cup, Tite replied: “Thank you very much for your question because I don’t like hearing lies out there, evil lies. Those are the people who want to do bad things for others.

“At no time whatsoever do we play for victory at the risk or peril of a player.

“So the liar who is out there, because that is what we call them, that’s the name? The haters who keep giving hate, go and do something else and stop giving fake news.

“Arsenal has a great medical department, we have a great medical department and we are responsible. We are personally responsible and ethical and it would never have happened. I didn’t want this to happen. It is a shame.”

Tite’s assistant coach Cesar Sampaio added: “Yes that’s important for us to clarify because Tite and (technical director) Juninho were specifically visiting Arsenal (in August) and at no moment were we made aware, not only them but as medical staff and I repeat what Tite said: we will never put health at risk for any result.”

Neymar, who saw his 2014 tournament cut short by injury, was one of those on hand to provide comforting words for Jesus.

The Paris St Germain attacker will be involved against South Korea on Monday if he proves his fitness.

“Neymar will practise this afternoon and if he practises OK, he will be playing tomorrow,” Tite said.

“The other 10 you don’t know who they are.”

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Brazil made wholesale changes for their last Group G clash with Cameroon – after already securing qualification – and despite defeat, captain Thiago Silva believes it was wise to let certain members of the squad rest up.

Silva said: “The Korea team will be more tired than Brazil but this is a World Cup. I am sure despite being tired, they are motivated and want to reverse the result of our last friendly match.”

Brazil inflicted a 5-1 defeat on South Korea in their previous meeting back in June but they will face a side brimming with confidence.

