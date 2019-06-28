This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brazil punished over fans' homophobic chanting

The Copa America hosts were hit with a $15,000 fine from South American football bosses.

By AFP Friday 28 Jun 2019, 7:57 PM
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

COPA AMERICA HOSTS Brazil were hit with a $15,000 fine from South American football bosses on Friday for homophobic chants by some fans during the tournament’s opening match against Bolivia.

Uruguay were also fined $10,000 for being late coming onto the pitch for their 2-2 group stage draw against tournament guests Japan.

Brazil were punished after some fans were heard chanting the Portuguese word “bicha” — slang for queer in Brazil — at Bolivia’s goalkeeper Carlos Lampe during the hosts opening 3-0 victory in Sao Paulo on June 14.

The disciplinary body of South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL said the offense infringed on a rule against “insults or attacks against the human dignity of other people or groups, for reasons of skin color, race, ethnicity, language, creed or origin.”

Uruguay were fined over their tardiness for their clash with Japan in Porto Alegre on June 20.

Brazil qualified for the Copa semi-finals on Thursday by beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw, although they may yet get in more trouble for some chants heard from the stands during that match too.

Uruguay will play Peru in their quarter-final in Salvador on Saturday while Japan were eliminated in the group stages.

