Dublin: 11 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Fabinho and Lucas Moura left out Brazil's Copa America squad

There’s no room for Real Madrid teenager Vinicius Junior on Tite’s panel either.

By The42 Team Friday 17 May 2019, 4:28 PM
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho on international duty last year.
Image: Howard C. Smith
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho on international duty last year.
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho on international duty last year.
Image: Howard C. Smith

FABINHO, LUCAS MOURA and Vinicius Junior are among the big names to miss out on selection by Brazil coach Tite for next month’s Copa America.

Fabinho and Moura both miss out despite enjoying fine seasons with their clubs in England.

Fabinho was immense in the Liverpool side that narrowly missed out on the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, where they will take on Moura’s Tottenham.

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Moura was the hero in Tottenham’s semi-final second leg against Ajax, with his second half hat-trick helping Spurs overturn a three-goal deficit and progress on away goals. 

Tite has opted against Real Madrid forward Vinícius, who has yet to earn a senior cap, instead putting his faith in more experienced forwards.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at Real Madrid and his performances earned him a call-up to the senior Brazil squad for games against Panama and the Czech Republic in February.

However, he suffered an injury playing for Real and was forced to withdraw.

FIFA World Cup - Brazil vs Switzerland Fernandinho is back for the first time since last year's World Cup. Source: DPA/PA Images

Despite the absence of Fabinho and Moura there is strong Premier League representation with Ederson, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City, Liverpool duo Alisson and Roberto Firmino as well as Everton forward Richarlison all included.

Defensive midfielder Fernandinho returns to the international fold for the first time since the 2018 World Cup. 

David Neres of Ajax, capped once at senior level for Brazil, is included along with Philippe Coutinho, who has had a difficult first season at Barcelona. 

Brazil’s Copa America squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Daniel Alves (PSG) Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atlético Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Miranda (Inter Milan), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Porto/Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Man City), Arthur (Barcelona), Allan (Napoli), Lucas Paqueta (Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Richarlison (Everton), David Neres (Ajax), Everton (Grêmio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Man City) 

