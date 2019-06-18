Brazil legend Marta breaks Klose's World Cup record as three teams progress from Group C

Marta celebrates with her team-mates after becoming the top scorer in World Cup history.

MARTA BECAME THE leading scorer in the history of the women’s and men’s World Cups on Tuesday night after firing home the penalty that downed Italy and secured Brazil’s place in the last 16 of this year’s tournament in France.

The 33-year-old, widely considered the best player in the history of the women’s game, slammed home from the spot in the 74th minute against Group C winners Italy to secure qualification and take her World Cup tally to 17.

That puts her one ahead of former Bayern Munich and Lazio striker Miroslav Klose in the all-time rankings.

Marta’s record-breaking spot-kick wasn’t enough to secure second place in the group however, as Sam Kerr’s incredible four-goal haul in Australia’s 4-1 hammering of Jamaica saw the Matildas leapfrog Brazil on goals scored as three sides finished on six points.

The Aussies will play Norway in Nice in the next round on Saturday after the Scandinavians made sure of qualification on Monday with a scrappy 2-1 win over eliminated South Korea that came thanks to two penalties.

Italy meanwhile will take on one of the four best third-placed finishers after topping the group ahead of Australia on goal difference, while Brazil have to wait to know their opponent.

