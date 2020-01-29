This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brazil World Cup winner retires at 41

Lucio has called it a day after a lengthy career in football.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 10:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,171 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4985664
Former Brazil international Lucio (file pic).
Image: Nigel French
Former Brazil international Lucio (file pic).
Former Brazil international Lucio (file pic).
Image: Nigel French

WORLD CUP and Champions League winning defender Lucio announced his playing days were over on Wednesday, TV Globo of Brazil reported.

The gritty former Brazil defender will be best remembered for his role in the 2002 World Cup triumph alongside Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo.

He also enjoyed a storied club career that included Inter Milan’s Champions League and Italian Cup and Serie A succes under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

“It’s a special day for me, I’m retiring” the 41-year-old, who had recently been playing in the Brazilian regional leagues, said.

Lucio, who finished his career at hometown club Brasiliense, also won a string of titles with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich and racked up 104 international games for Brazil.

© – AFP, 2020  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie