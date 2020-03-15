This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brazilian footballers don face masks in protest at being made to play

No spectators were allowed into the Gremio arena for the Gaucho state championship match.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 11:19 PM
File pic.
Image: Dave Thompson
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Dave Thompson

PLAYERS FROM Brazilian club Gremio took to the field wearing face masks in protest at having to play during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

The players lined up before the game against Sao Luiz wearing white masks over their faces.

No spectators were allowed into the Gremio arena for the Gaucho state championship match.

Gremio fought back from 2-0 down after 19 minutes to win 3-2 thanks to a goal from Paula Miranda in first-half stoppage time and further scores from Thiago Neves and Diego Souza in the second period.

Games are also going ahead in other countries, including Turkey and Russia.

Elite football in Britain has been suspended until at least April 3, but had been set to go ahead over the weekend until Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney accused the football authorities of treating players as “guinea pigs” for not acting sooner.

Press Association

