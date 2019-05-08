This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Brazilian Grand Prix leaves Sao Paulo after three decades as move to Rio confirmed

‘There was state assistance in Sao Paulo, with a huge debt. Keeping F1 there was no longer viable,’ said President Jair Bolsonaro today.

By AFP Wednesday 8 May 2019, 9:01 PM
51 minutes ago 1,310 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4625513

NEXT YEAR’S FORMULA One Grand Prix in Brazil will be held in Rio de Janeiro, ending a three-decade long association with Sao Paulo, President Jair Bolsonaro said today.

Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil 2018 free practice Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil 2018 free practice. Source: Paulo Lopes

“A new motor-racing track is going to be built. The construction will take six to seven months and the Brazil Grand Prix will be held in Rio de Janeiro next year,” Bolsonaro said during a military ceremony in the city.

There was state assistance (from the local government) in Sao Paulo, with a huge debt. Keeping F1 there was no longer viable, so they turned towards Rio.”

Bolsonaro also signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the new circuit at the Deodoro military base in the west of the city.

Deodoro was used as a venue for some events at the 2016 Olympics, including equestrian, field hockey and modern pentathlon.

Bolsonaro promised the new track would be built “without public money” and that it would generate up to 7,000 new jobs.

The Brazilian race was held in Rio in 1978, and then from 1981 to 1989, before returning to its original home at the Interlagos circuit the following year.

According to local reports, representatives for F1 owners Liberty Media held talks with local officials in Rio last November over a possible relocation of the race from Sao Paulo.

© – AFP 2019

