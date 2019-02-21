Breakdancing proposed as new sport for 2024 Olympics

BREAKDANCING HAS BEEN invited as a new sport by the organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the head of the local organising committee said today.

Skateboarding, climbing and surfing, which have already been added to the programme for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been invited to return for the Paris Games.

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, said the inclusion of the four sports responded to a need to make the Olympics “more urban” and “more artistic”.

Breakdancing already featured in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last year.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) must now consider the proposal and come to a decision by December 2020.

Choosing sports for each Olympic Games is a long and complex process, which can be read about in full here.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

