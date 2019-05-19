This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Boyce books his place at 2020 Olympics with PB at Europeans

The race walker will compete at his third Olympics in Tokyo next summer.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 19 May 2019, 3:43 PM
Boyce is on his way to Japan.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

BRENDAN BOYCE HAS become the first Irish athlete to secure qualification for next summer’s Olympic Games, after the Donegal man produced a personal best performance on Sunday.

The 32-year-old booked his seat on the place to Tokyo after clocking a time of 3:48:13 to finish fifth place in the 50k European Race Walking Championships in Alytus, Lithuania.

Boyce will compete at his third Olympics in 2020, having previously qualified for London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The Letterkenny native finished 29th in 2012 and then, three years ago in Rio, improved on that with a top-20 finish. 

