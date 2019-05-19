Ireland's Boyce books his place at 2020 Olympics with PB at Europeans

Boyce is on his way to Japan.

BRENDAN BOYCE HAS become the first Irish athlete to secure qualification for next summer’s Olympic Games, after the Donegal man produced a personal best performance on Sunday.

The 32-year-old booked his seat on the place to Tokyo after clocking a time of 3:48:13 to finish fifth place in the 50k European Race Walking Championships in Alytus, Lithuania.

Boyce will compete at his third Olympics in 2020, having previously qualified for London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The Letterkenny native finished 29th in 2012 and then, three years ago in Rio, improved on that with a top-20 finish.

5th in Europe with PB 3:48:10 unofficial. First Irish athletes on the plane to @Tokyo2020 I think? Thanks to king @RM_Heffernan for keeping the walking ball rolling. — Brendan Boyce (@brendanboyce) May 19, 2019 Source: Brendan Boyce /Twitter

